Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$21.83. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$21.55, with a volume of 483,627 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INE shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -62.88%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

