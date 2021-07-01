RED Price Reaches $0.0049 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, RED has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $632,410.98 and $16,380.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00407702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000546 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

