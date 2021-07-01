bitCNY Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

