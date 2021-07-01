VeriCoin (VRC) Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $706.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,284.65 or 1.00038577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00033605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00054598 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000875 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,810,312 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

