SIBCoin (SIB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $415,833.68 and $52.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,271.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,197.38 or 0.06411698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.05 or 0.01491190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00407702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00164236 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.26 or 0.00622261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.00 or 0.00417256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00364972 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,259,117 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SIBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.