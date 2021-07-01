RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Shares Up 6.1%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $910.00 and last traded at $910.00. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $857.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTLLF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $870.38.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

