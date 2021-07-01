Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $944,725.47 and approximately $58,376.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00136367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00168753 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,294.69 or 1.00077555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,047,406 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

