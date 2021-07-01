Energo Reaches One Day Volume of $682.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Energo coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $682.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energo has traded 804% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.33 or 0.00712992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.79 or 0.07910517 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (TSL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

