Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Shares Up 1%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)’s share price shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.59. 63,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 185,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67.

About Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

