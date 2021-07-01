Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) fell 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. 305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

HSHZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Hoshizaki in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hoshizaki from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hoshizaki in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.66.

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

