Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

LFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

LFT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 69,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.60. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 33.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

