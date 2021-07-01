adToken (ADT) Market Capitalization Achieves $509,345.51

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One adToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. adToken has a total market cap of $509,345.51 and $201.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, adToken has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00054262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.08 or 0.00713247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.64 or 0.07874317 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

adToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

