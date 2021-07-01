Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN)’s share price was up 16.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRN shares. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.77.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

