Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Trading Down 1.3%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$33.56 and last traded at C$33.80. Approximately 61,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 107,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.23.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.54.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 35.28.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.