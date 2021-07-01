TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading Down 1.4%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 307 ($4.01). 398,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 378,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311.50 ($4.07).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIFS. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 304.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In related news, insider William Kozyra sold 404,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £1,131,200 ($1,477,920.04).

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.