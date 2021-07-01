Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.62. 8,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 10,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELEEF shares. CIBC upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities downgraded Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

