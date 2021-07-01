Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Trading Down 2.8%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 24,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 8,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19.

Air New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.