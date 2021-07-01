Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $24.37 or 0.00071179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $32.65 million and approximately $61,749.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,339,546 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

