Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $660.45 Million

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to report sales of $660.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $646.60 million to $676.10 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $582.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,135,755 shares of company stock valued at $90,733,846 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,117. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

