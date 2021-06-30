Teloscoin (TELOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $588,250.60

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $588,250.60 and approximately $3,073.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00033634 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00237458 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00036059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

