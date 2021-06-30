TravelNote (TVNT) Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a market cap of $25,118.37 and $304.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TravelNote has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

