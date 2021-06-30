GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches Market Cap of $770,517.73

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $770,517.73 and approximately $1,610.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

