Analysts Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to post sales of $65.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.25 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $57.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $259.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.52 million to $266.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $273.49 million, with estimates ranging from $263.92 million to $280.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million.

III has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their price objective on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 146,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $280.88 million, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.