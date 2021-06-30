Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.89 Million

Analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will report $183.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.87 million to $186.20 million. Inovalon reported sales of $162.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $760.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $746.66 million to $770.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $847.74 million, with estimates ranging from $798.92 million to $879.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $2,765,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.08. 465,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,429. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 154.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.