$29.00 Million in Sales Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will report $29.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $65.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $52.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $109.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.42 million, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $146.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

Several analysts recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 60,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,183,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 67,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $526.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

