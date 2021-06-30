$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,531 shares of company stock worth $2,519,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,813,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

