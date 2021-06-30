Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $103,905.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00004465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and $103,905.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001979 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00046051 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

