Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to “Buy”

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JRONY. HSBC upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of JRONY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. 869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

