Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. CAE posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. 424,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,562. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth $201,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

