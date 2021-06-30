$380,000.00 in Sales Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to announce sales of $380,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $370,000.00 to $380,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $7.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%.

LPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

LPTX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 143,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,778. The company has a market capitalization of $97.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.