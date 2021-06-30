Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.12. 5,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jardine Matheson has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.63.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jardine Matheson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.