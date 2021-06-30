Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 64.4% in June

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. 3,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,469. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.