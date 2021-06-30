ScPrime Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.43 million and $738.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001975 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045936 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,786,286 coins and its circulating supply is 36,102,675 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

