GAMB (GMB) Market Cap Tops $10.46 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, GAMB has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $6,957.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.03 or 0.00708233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.02 or 0.07766364 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

