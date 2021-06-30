stETH Price Reaches $704.92 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00045968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00140052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00169080 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,573.42 or 1.00258678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

