XTRABYTES (XBY) Market Capitalization Hits $1.19 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $46.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00045968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00140052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00169080 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018141 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

