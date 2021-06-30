Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $4.80 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 212.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,212. Sunoco has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

