HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce sales of $85.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the highest is $88.20 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $88.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $346.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $352.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $329.44 million, with estimates ranging from $319.50 million to $341.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 82,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 320,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after buying an additional 244,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 146,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 132.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

