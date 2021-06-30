Giant Market Cap Reaches $19,910.31 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $19,910.31 and $24.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00023922 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008917 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 74.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001515 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001975 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

