Massnet (MASS) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Massnet has a total market cap of $30.97 million and $1.98 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Massnet has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Massnet coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00099553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.94 or 0.00710181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 97,602,373 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

