Filecoin (FIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.02 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.02 billion and approximately $845.19 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $59.80 or 0.00171610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00046418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00142403 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,918.23 or 1.00208936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.51 or 0.00865290 BTC.

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 84,002,819 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

