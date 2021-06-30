New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.94 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce sales of $145.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.40 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $115.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $583.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.40 million to $585.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $613.19 million, with estimates ranging from $533.18 million to $693.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

NRZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,208,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,117. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Earnings History and Estimates for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

