Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report $4.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.16 billion and the highest is $4.28 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $18.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $19.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after buying an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,222,000 after buying an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.66. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

