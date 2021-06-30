Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.67 Million

Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce $325.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.80 million and the lowest is $324.20 million. Synaptics posted sales of $277.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $155.58. 540,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,032. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.21. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.