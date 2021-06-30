Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Down 75.6% in June

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

