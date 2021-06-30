Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HTLZF remained flat at $$1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60.

HTLZF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hamilton Thorne from $2.10 to $2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

