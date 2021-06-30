$4.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post sales of $4.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $4.53 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,769,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,823,000 after purchasing an additional 212,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Core-Mark stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. 655,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,460. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

