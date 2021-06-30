Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce sales of $180.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.64 million to $188.80 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $256.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.26. 255,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,357. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

