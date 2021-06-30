Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $4.99 on Major Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.99 or 0.00014465 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $2.38 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00045968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00140052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00169080 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,573.42 or 1.00258678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

