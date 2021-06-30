CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Update

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of CSRLF stock remained flat at $$4.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64. CSR has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CSR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

